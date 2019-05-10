Beyond bummed. Busy Philipps admitted in a new interview that she is “devastated” following the cancellation of her E! talk show, Busy Tonight.

“I felt a little bit like the rug had been pulled out from underneath me,” she told Variety in a piece published on Friday, May 10.

Philipps told the magazine that she got wind of the bad news upon returning from a business meeting. “I landed in Dallas and got a text from my manager saying, ‘Let me know when you’re in the car,’ which was strange because it was a Friday night,” she said. “I didn’t know what it was going to be and then she said, ‘I’m sorry Bus, there’s no good way to tell you this. But they’re not going to continue with the show.’”

Still, she didn’t let it interfere with her grind: “I ordered a tequila when I got to the hotel and I shot a music video in my room. And then I went to bed and woke up the next morning and worked all day and the day after that.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum announced that her show would not be renewed for a second season on Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 5. “Here’s the thing, you guys. My show, Busy Tonight, is not going to continue on E! after May 16th,” she shared. “They decided not to pick it up.”

The talk show host added that she would be shopping the show around to other networks.

Philipps told Variety that she’s “overly hugely optimistic,” about the possibility, however. “I just know the reality of all of this stuff, but I think that there’s something, maybe, somewhere,” she said. “You know, people talk about looking for white spaces in the market. And then you’re like, ‘Oh, wait. Maybe the white space is this for a reason — because they don’t give it a chance. They pull the plug.”

The White Chicks star also discussed the overwhelming feedback she received after revealing that she had an abortion at age 15 on the Tuesday, May 7, episode of the series.

“I think that there is value to caring about things that range from women’s reproductive rights to avocado face masks,” she said. “You know what I mean? I think that a bitch contains multitudes.”

Busy Tonight airs on weeknights on E! at 11 p.m. ET.

