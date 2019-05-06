Plot twist! Hours after Busy Tonight was canceled by E!, host Busy Philipps announced that she was nominated for Critics’ Choice Real TV Award.

“Well this is a f–king WILD turn of events this morning; I was just nominated for a @CriticsChoice Real TV Award for Show Host,” the 39-year-old tweeted on Monday, May 6. “THANK YOU.”

Philipps — who is nominated in the same category as RuPaul, Stephen Colbert, James Corden and Jerry Seinfeld — then shared a screenshot of her tweet on Instagram.

“You know I strongly dislike when people post tweets to insta but ALL BETS ARE OFF TODAY,” the This Will Only Hurt a Little author captioned the post. “Thank you @criticschoice for my nomination. It couldn’t have come at a better time. 💖💖💖💖💖💖”

The Dawson’s Creek alum’s career as a late-night talk show host kicked off in October 2018. She announced on Monday morning that E! “decided not to pick [Busy Tonight] up” for more episodes. While the final show will air on E! May 16, Philipps is hopeful that the series will find a home somewhere else.

“I hope that we figure that out, because it does seem lame that there would be just, like, just be one woman in late-night at a time. But I don’t know. It’s crazy,” she told her fans via Instagram Story. “I have truly the most amazing people that work with me, our staff is, like … a nine-person female [staff], it’s an office full of dope women who get it done. But you, know, obvs, I’ll let you know what’s happening. Good night, you guys, I love you.”

A spokesperson for E! confirmed Busy Tonight would conclude later this month in statement to Us Weekly: “Busy Tonight’s last episode for E! will air Thursday, May 16 with a special celebratory half-hour. Busy is a hilarious and charismatic talent and we are grateful to the entire Busy Tonight team who has delivered countless laughs and heartwarming moments in what will be over 100 episodes.”

The Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards are set to air on VH1 on June 9.

