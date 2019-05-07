Not one to hold back! Just hours after Busy Philipps revealed on Twitter that E! had canceled her talk show, Busy Tonight, she went live for the first of eight final episodes.

At the top of the Monday, May 6, episode, the Cougar Town alum, 39, shouted out the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards for nominating her in the Show Host category.

“I’ll be there because, turns out, I’m f–king free,” the actress then said to the camera.

In the early hours of Monday morning, Philipps announced her show was ending — on E!, at least — after running for seven months.

“Hey guys. Just wanted to let you know my show BusyTonight won’t be continuing on the E network after May 16,” the This Will Only Hurt a Little author tweeted. “I’m beyond proud of what we’ve built in such a short period of time and I’m hopeful we can find the right place for the show to live on. Goodnight you guys. I love you.”

Hours later, the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards announced their nominees; Philipps was recognized in the Show Host category, along with RuPaul Charles, James Corden, Stephen Colbert and Jerry Seinfeld.

“Well this is a f–king WILD turn of events this morning,” the Dawson’s Creek alum tweeted with a screenshot of the nominations. She added on Instagram, “You know I strongly dislike when people post tweets to insta but ALL BETS ARE OFF TODAY. Thank you @criticschoice for my nomination. It couldn’t have come at a better time.”

E! confirmed the cancellation in a statement: “Busy is a hilarious and charismatic talent and we are grateful to the entire Busy Tonight team who has delivered countless laughs and heartwarming moments in what will be over 100 episodes.”

Busy Tonight airs on E! Mondays through Thursdays at 11 p.m. ET.

