There’s no more tequila, her marg’s been downed. Busy Philipps invited her friends to roast her on the final episode of Busy Tonight on Thursday, May 16, but her bestie Michelle Williams opted for a more emotional sendoff.

“Tonight is actually opening night of my daughter’s school play. And what I said to her, ‘Listen, Aunt Biz needs me. Are you cool if I just come to the middle and the ending?’” Williams, 38, began, referring to her 13-year-old daughter Matilda. “She was like, ‘Mom, absolutely. Get on that plane, of course.’”

Philipps, 39, immediately began to cry before the Oscar winner joked, “And then [Matilda] said to me, ‘Mom, why are you guys such good friends? You’re so different.’”

The Cougar Town alum quipped back, “I mean, does she work for Vanity Fair?”

“You’re just always there,” Williams gushed. “And I don’t know how you do it because you look like you’re living a really fabulous life for yourself, but the truth is that you show up for all of us, all of the time. You are the most selfless person that I know and it’s taught me everything that I know about being a friend.”

She added: “So thank you for asking me to come here and be with you tonight.”

After the This Will Only Hurt a Little author hugged Williams and told her she loved her, Philipps gave a shoutout to her “little buddy” Matilda.

Philipps and Williams have been friends since they met on the set of Dawson’s Creek in 2001. The Blue Valentine actress previously appeared on Busy Tonight in February 2019. Linda Cardellini, Krista Miller, Whitney Cummings and Jennifer Carpenter also joined Phillips on Thursday to say goodbye to her late-night talk show.

E! confirmed earlier this month that Busy Tonight was not coming back for a second season. Philipps admitted that she took the news pretty hard during an interview with Variety published on Friday, May 10.

“I felt a little bit like the rug had been pulled out from underneath me,” the White Chicks actress said. “I ordered a tequila when I got to the hotel and I shot a music video in my room. And then I went to bed and woke up the next morning and worked all day and the day after that.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!