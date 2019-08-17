



Like mother, like daughters! Busy Philipps is mom to daughters Cricket, 11, and Birdie, 6, and exclusively tells Us Weekly that she “wouldn’t be surprised” if her kids follow in her acting footsteps.

“I truly don’t know,” she admits to Us while hosting a back-to-school themed “crafternoon” event with Michaels at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood. “Those things kind of appear and I just am one of those parents that I would be happy to encourage my children to follow whatever passion speaks to them.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 40, is no stranger to the trials and tribulations of Hollywood after working in the industry for years. But, she says she would encourage her girls to pursue their dreams.

“Obviously the entertainment industry has its own challenges,” she continues. “But anything has its own challenges, so I just want them to live happy, full lives and be good people and learn to give back. All of the things that are important.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

