As 2019 came to an end, Busy Philipps reflected upon her busy year with a series of “#almostgrams” — a.k.a. Instagram posts that never made it to her feed. In one scathing post, she slammed E! for canceling her late-night talk show, Busy Tonight, and including crying selfies she took at the time.

“On APRIL 5, 2019! I flew to Dallas to shoot commercials over the weekend for Michael’s. When my plane took off, the song that came on shuffle was my favorite Deerhunter song He Would Have Laughed. I felt like it was a good sign,” she captioned the post on Tuesday, December 31. “When I landed, my manager texted me to call her. Which I did. And she told me E! would not renew my show after the order was finished in a month. It was effectively cancelled. I was blindsided, especially since the last text I had from the head of E(who’s now gone) was about marketing for busy tonight that he was excited to tell me about.”

After receiving the devastating news, Philipps, 40, “did what anyone would do” and ordered three tequilas at her hotel’s bar while calling her husband, Marc Silverstein, and her team.

“I waited for a call or email from someone at E, which never came so I sent a text to the head of the network that truly makes me lol to this day,” she claimed. “Then I took some selfies(first 2 pics), got a text from Marc reminding me about the Deerhunter song(slide 4), made a music video in my hotel room to it(which I posted to my stories at the time), then I went and got a tattoo on my ankle; the illustration from my book from the chapter where I got super f–ked over by some dudes in this business(slide 5).”

Eventually, the actress came to the realization that “things were going to be better than fine.” Her 11-year-old daughter, Birdie, helped her get through it, and even made her laugh by writing a letter to the network that Philipps included in her Instagram slideshow on Tuesday.

“My girl knows something about her mom- I work hard AF and love to prove people wrong and finally, the men will always try to f–k you over so f–k em and figure out something else. Which is exactly what [Busy Tonight showrunner] Caissie [St. Onge] and I have been doing,” the Dawson’s Creek alum wrote. “And next year; in 2020 we will finally be able to share it. So Happy New Year everyone!!Goodnight you guys! I love you SO much!!!”

Busy Tonight aired 105 episodes from October 2018 to May 2019 before being canceled. Guests included Kim Kardashian, Julia Roberts, John Stamos, Tracee Ellis Ross and Tess Holliday. Philipps previously vowed to shop the series to other networks.

