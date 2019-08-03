



Working together! Busy Philipps admitted that she and her husband, Marc Silverstein, don’t always see eye to eye while raising their daughters.

“Coparenting with anyone is really tricky just because you grew up in two different houses,” the actress, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively of her dynamic with the screenwriter, 48, while hosting a back-to-school-themed craft afternoon with Michaels on Tuesday, July 30. “It’s never the things you talk about and plan. It’s always, like, when things go crazy and what you’re default setting is. I will just say that my default setting is a lot louder than my husband’s.”

While the Busy Tonight host told Us that her volume can be “problematic,” she and the producer are on the same page when it comes to this particular aspect of parenting Birdie, 10, and Cricket, 6.

“My hope is that Marc and I empower them by making sure that they feel as though their voices are heard, that we set appropriate boundaries for them,” the Freaks and Geeks alum told Us. “Whatever it is that they are passionate about or interested in, we show an appropriate amount of interest. We’re very open. We talk about everything in ways that are age appropriate.”

The This Will Only Hurt a Little author and her husband, who tied the knot in 2007, welcomed Birdie and Cricket in 2008 and 2013, respectively. Philipps isn’t sure whether her daughters will end up following in her footsteps, but she’s already seen them embrace one of her childhood loves — crafting!

“Before I was teaming up with Michaels, I’ve [been] going to Michaels all the time since I was a kid. Then I became a parent and made trips to Michaels for back-to-school trips, during the school year, during holidays, and then just on weekends where we go and get stuff to do as a family,” the Illinois native told Us. “Michaels has always been so supportive of teachers [who] get 15 percent off there. They’re just really encouraging creativity in the classroom and making it a bright and colorful place to learn for kids.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!