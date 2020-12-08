Absence makes the heart grow fonder. That’s becoming more and more true for Busy Philipps and husband Marc Silverstein amid the coronavirus pandemic that saw them quarantining together with their kids in their L.A. home.

“It’s hard for everybody in all ways. It’s hard for my friends who are living with roommates who they loved previously, but you’re spending 24 hours a day, seven days a week with them,” the actress, 41, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her Scotch-Brite partnership which has launched a one-of-a-kind Holiday Gift Guide featuring some of 2020’s most sought-after items – disinfectant, scrubbing tools and essential cleaning gear – so people can spread holiday cheer instead of germs. “I’ve been lucky enough recently to go back to work. I’m shooting a new TV series.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum added that her relationship with Silverstein, with whom she shares daughters Birdie, 12, and Cricket, 7, has gotten better now that she’s been focusing on her own individual project again.

“Having that time out of the house and being out, doing the thing that I really like to do, has been important for me. I think once Marc and I sort of figured out how to each take our own time for ourselves or breaks, things got a lot easier,” she explained. “We just had to prioritize. You have to prioritize yourself a little bit, then you have to be open to the fact that maybe you need to be generous to your significant other and ask them if they need to prioritize themselves.”

In May, the former Freaks and Geeks star shared that while she knows she “couldn’t do it without him,” adjusting to life amid the coronavirus quarantine with the screenwriter, 49, was “a process.” Since neither were working at the time, they had to plan out time for themselves — without each other or any kids.

“A lot of times he really enjoys sitting outside by himself in the middle of the day, which is great. When he’s out there, I’m like, ‘I’m not texting him, I’m not asking him where the spatula is that he was the last one to use,'” the former Busy Tonight host said at the time. “It’s just, like, go outside, sit down, look at your phone, look at Twitter, do whatever you want to do for an hour.”

Philipps also noted this month that she hasn’t really been able to have any date nights at home with her husband, since her kids are going to bed so late.

“Most nights, I fall asleep, like, singing to Cricket and then Marc comes and pulls me up and I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m so tired,'” she added. “And then occasionally we’ll watch like, you know, something fun, like the NXIVM documentary!”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi