Busy Philipps is just as cool of a mom as you think.

Stylish spoke with the 41-year-old actress about Olay’s Maximize, Don’t Minimize Me campaign, which is all about empowering women to feel confident in their voices and accomplishments. And she shared some inspiring truths.

“There have been countless times in my life where I have felt minimized by others,” she says. “And I think I’m guilty — as so many of Us are — of minimizing myself. Falling prey to the idea that I’m not enough.” But now, that’s all changing. “I think that we are at this real turning point and as women we can start to maximize ourselves and stand in that power.”

Naturally, this is an important concept that she’s passing on to her girls, Birdie, 12, and Cricket, 7. So how exactly is she doing that? By redefining beauty standards — with a little help from Olay.

“What’s important for everyone to always remember is it’s important to talk to the talk, but you also have to be willing to walk the walk,” she says. “It’s one of the reasons I feel so grateful to work with Olay on this campaign, because I really feel like they walk the walk.”

Not only is she referring to the brand’s work doubling the number of women in STEM-related fields, but also the Skin Promise, which signifies when a model’s skin has not been retouched. “So when you look at an ad of my face, that’s my face, man,” she says. “That’s part of how I’m showing my girls how to be comfortable with who they are because I’m showing them that I’m really genuinely comfortable with who I am.”

The Freaks and Geeks actress went on to share a story about her oldest daughter Birdie, who overheard a group of women talking down about their bikini bodies at a pool party when the little girl was just 3-years-old. “That kind of self-deprecating talk that women are trained to do really impacts the little people that are listening.”

So Philipps continues to promote the exact opposite behavior by proudly posting photos of herself to Instagram that aren’t altered or overly filtered. “I look in person like I do on my Instagram and that is sending a very subtle message to my girls, but it’s a message nonetheless.”

With that being said, she isn’t a stranger to glam posts, either. “None of us are all one thing. You have to be able and willing and comfortable with all sides of ourselves.”

