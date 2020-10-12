LOL! Kris Jenner Doing Kylie's Makeup Is the Best Thing You'll See All Day

Name a more iconic duo. Kylie Jenner asked her mom Kris to do her makeup and the video is pure gold.

On Monday, October 12, the 23-year-old shared a video on her YouTube channel called “My Mom Does My Makeup,” in which the 64-year-old gives her daughter a look inspired by the ‘80s.

Naturally, this terrifies the young beauty mogul. “It’s not that you aren’t good at makeup, you’re just not my vibe,” Kylie says at the start of the 10-minute clip. She then calls her go-to makeup artist Ariel Tejada to tell him about it.

“You’re not going to believe what’s happening right now,” the Lip Kit creator says to her makeup pro. “I’m doing Kylie’s makeup for her YouTube channel,” the momager jumps in to clarify. “I’m channeling you.”

Throughout the entire process, the Kylie Cosmetics founder remained on edge, hilariously commenting on what her mom was doing. Anytime Kylie thought Kris was doing something wrong, she would call it interesting.

“Interesting brush choice,” the young Jenner says as her mom applies bronzer with a big, fluffy applicator. “This technique is interesting,” Kylie comments as Kris lines her lips.

But possibly the funniest part of the whole video is when Kris blows on Kylie’s eye to get a bit of excess powder off her lids and the young woman opens her mouth in absolute shock and horror. “Sorry,” Kris says through laughs. “It’s a good thing we’re related.”

In the end though, it all works out. “I’m pleasantly surprised,” Kylie told her mom, complimenting her blush and eyeshadow finish. However, Kylie points out that she has a few things to teach her mom when it comes to eyebrows and contouring. “Your eyebrows are just so silly.”

When Kris asked if she would go out and run errands sporting this look, Kylie quickly replied, “If I absolutely had to, yes.”

There you have it! You can watch the entire video above.

