Hottie alert! Kylie Jenner showed off her infamous curves in a barely-there thong bodysuit and it’s way too hot to handle.

On Wednesday, October 8, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to model a plunging animal print onesie in a video. But it’s not just the nearly-naked outfit that people are buzzing about. The 23-year-old also is seen rocking some extra-long blonde hair. We don’t mean just butt-grazing long. These extensions reach all the way down to her knees. “Inches baby,” she wrote over the video.

The Lip Kit creator is known for sharing seriously sexy snaps on social media and sometimes, for a good cause. For instance, a couple of weeks ago she posted a series of pics of herself in an itty-bitty Dior bikini as a part of the growing thirst for democracy trend.

“But are you registered to vote?” she wrote in the accompanying caption on September 28. “Click the link in my bio.. let’s make a plan to vote together 🤍🤍.” The linkout took people directly to Vote.org’s tool that helps people check their voter registration status. And it worked!

Us Weekly confirmed that Vote.org saw a 1500 percent boost in traffic driven through Instagram following Jenner’s post on Monday. Furthermore, compared to Sunday’s numbers, the website saw an 80 percent increase in total users for its voter registration and registration verification tool. This means 48,000 users came via Instagram after Jenner’s post while only 2,900 users used the registration verification tool via Instagram in general on Sunday.

It seems that the beauty mogul is back to work, posting snaps from different shoots. Besides just the bodysuit video, earlier in the week she shared a glimpse of her stiletto nails, which matched her $300,000 crocodile Birkin bag. “Had to get these for a shoot,” she wrote in the accompanying caption on Tuesday, October 6. “Kinda love em. might stay.”

