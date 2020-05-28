Memorial Day has passed, marking the unofficial start of summer! Here at Stylish, that means it’s time to give our nails a fun, bright update. And we’re turning to celebs like Kylie Jenner and Margot Robbie for a bit of inspiration.

Though many people are still stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a fresh mani. As Jennifer Lopez’s nail artist Tom Bachik told Us, “For many people, there’s something about having their nails done that makes them feel complete and put together, regardless of the surrounding circumstances.”

So spend an hour of me-time giving yourself a trendy seasonal manicure using looks the stars have whipped out recently.

Jenner, for instance, said goodbye to her usual extra-long, neon acrylics and showed off a beautiful, light mani with multi-colored French tips. As for her square shape, it’s definitely one of the most popular right now. Brielle Biermann also rocked flat talons, though much longer and in a single pastel hue.

Is color not really your thing? We totally get it! That’s why we love Robbie’s chic not-too-deep maroon nails. They’re equal parts sleek and playful.

If you don’t feel confident with the polish brush, Bachik confirms that it just takes practice. “The only way to get better with your opposite hand is practice, practice, practice,” he says. And to get a longer wear out of it, he suggests, “cleanse nails with alcohol just prior to polishing. I use 90 percent to help prevent bubbles and then roll the polish vigorously between hands instead of shaking.”

Keep scrolling to see A-listers coolest nail designs, polishes and shapes for a summer 2020 inspiration.

