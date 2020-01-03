Jennifer Lopez rang in the new year with black, white and gold-toned Versace press-on nails — and we’ve never seen something so on-brand.

As you’re probably well-aware, 2019 was a big year for Lopez. The 50-year-old mom of two starred in box office-hit Hustlers, got engaged to former baseball star Alex Rodriguez and re-wore her iconic green Versace gown…on more than one occasion.

So naturally, a year that exciting called for the perfect manicure for her New Year’s Eve festivities. Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik posted a photo of the nails to his Instagram feed on Wednesday, January 1, with a description of how the glamorous set came to life.

“To create this look, I scrolled through Versace images to get an overall feel and type of elements used in their fashion and accessories, then started putting the pieces together to create a nice balance,” Bachik explained in the Instagram caption.

“Because when Jen says she wants Versace nails, you give her @Versace nails!“

Tom Bachik is the triple threat’s go-to manicurist. Right before New Year’s Eve, the nail artist shared another one of his favorite nail looks of J. Lo from 2019. The stiletto-shaped nails were a black and white design featuring rhinestones for a little extra glam.

To further accessorize that manicure, the singer dressed up her digits with massive diamond rings and Bachik appropriately captioned a photo of the finished manicure: “Don’t be fooled by the rocks that I got.”

Bachik also does the nails of big-names like Charlize Theron, Selena Gomez, Victoria Beckham and Madelaine Petsch. To check out his manicures on the ‘gram, plug #nailsbytombachik into the search bar — you won’t regret it.