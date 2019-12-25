The 2010s were filled with all kinds of epic style moments and as the decade winds down, we’re taking a look back at the best ones.

To kick things off was Lady Gaga, who hit up the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in what has infamously become known as the meat dress. Created entirely from raw flank steak, she later addressed the controversy, saying it was her way of protesting against the military’s “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy.

The 2010s also held two of the most buzzed-about royal weddings of all time. Though both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are stylish A-listers in their own right, they both defined their unique senses of style through their incredibly different wedding gowns. While Middleton opted for a classically elegant lace Alexander McQueen gown in 2011, Markle went more modern in a boatneck gown made by Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller.

There were also lots of Met Gala standouts, from Kim Kardashian’s first one in 2013 when she wore a long floral gown many compared to a couch to Rihanna’s pope ensemble for the Heavenly Bodies theme in 2018.

We’ve also seen some celebs grow into style icons, gracing the red carpet for their first time within the past 10 years. There was Jennifer Lawrence’s red Calvin Klein dress from her first Academy Awards in 2011 and Lupita Nyong’o’s 2014 powder-blue Grecian-style Prada gown at the 2014 Oscars. Now these two ladies have worn so many gorgeous ensembles, there’s simply too many to cover in one sitting.

From red carpets to magazine covers, keep scrolling to see the most epic style moments of the past decade.