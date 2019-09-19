



If one thing’s for certain in this crazy world, it’s that Kylie Jenner is one of the queens of long acrylic nails. Unsurprisingly, she’s also our muse for creative nail art inspo to bring with us to the salon.

Take her latest look, for example! On September 18, Kylie posted a photo of a cute new nail look worth archiving on Instagram. The fresh set is millennial pink, but the standout detail that we love is that her middle finger and pointer finger have a half a curve of rhinestones that form a heart when put side by side.

We can’t remember the last time we saw the beauty guru without an artful set. A few of our recent favorites include her hot pink french dip talons and her ‘90s-esque butterfly nails that so many of Kylie’s fans have replicated since.

Immediately, nail lovers took to the comments section to share their feelings on her lovey-dovey nails, which will surely resurface when Valentine’s Day rolls around. “My Clients bout to ask for this all Week 😩😩😭😭🔥🔥💅🏽💅🏽,” wrote celebrity nail tech, @thenailslayer. And, of course, Kylie’s biggest fan, Johnny Cyrus commented with a compliment, “Your nail game is always on point.” That comment has since garnered thousands of likes.

Don’t forget that Kylie filed a trademark in July under her Kylie Cosmetics brand to include an entire line of nail products like artificial nails, tools and must-have nail-care products. While we haven’t received any updates or hints from the Kardashian-Jenner clan, we can only hope that her frequent nail posts are a hint at what’s to come.

