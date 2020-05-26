Proof That Miley Cyrus Always Knew the Mullet Would Make a Comeback

Miley Cyrus is making mullets the coolest cut in 2020. And as it turns out, she always knew that the hairstyle would make a trendy comeback.

On Sunday, May 24, the 27-year-old songstress shared an old video of herself talking to a reporter about the look, saying that she thinks it’ll be cool in a totally new way. “The mullet is officially back when ‘08 Miley says so….. perioTTTTT,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

The Best Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2020: Miley Cyrus, Barbie Ferreira, Jada Pinkett Smith and More!

In the clip, the then-Disney Channel star has her Hannah Montana hair in long, highlighted waves. But that doesn’t mean that she wasn’t into the short, choppy cut. “You know what, it’s kind of, like, getting in again,” she told the woman. “Like if it’s edgy and spiky, it’s actually kind of cool. I think it’s actually starting to come back.”

View this post on Instagram The mullet is officially back when ‘08 Miley says so….. perioTTTTT A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 24, 2020 at 11:42am PDT

Back in November 2019, Cyrus debuted a fresh take on the ‘80s look, proving that the rocker style can be given a chic update. To celebrate her birthday on Saturday, November 23, the Last Song actress got an at-home cut thanks to her mom Tish, who used a pair of craft scissors. But hey, it worked!

Since then, she’s maintained the punk look, even getting another snip from her mom Tish during the COVID-19 quarantine. That is, with a little help from celebrity stylist Sally Hershberger.

In a video shared with Vogue, the hair pro is seen giving Tish instructional advice on how to perfect the mullet-meets-pixie. The expert shared a selfie of the singers’ finished look. In the accompanying caption, she said, “I trained Tish well!;)✂️@tishcyrus @mileycyrus#virtualhaircut lol.”

Cyrus isn’t the only one rocking a mullet this year, though. Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira also revealed a modern-day mullet back in January.

