



To celebrate her 27th birthday on Saturday, November 23, Miley Cyrus got an at-home haircut, done by her mom, Tish…in the bathroom…with a pair of craft scissors.

View this post on Instagram Giving @mileycyrus a little B-day haircut!! #staytuned #itsgood A post shared by Tish Cyrus (@tishcyrus) on Nov 23, 2019 at 3:25pm PST

The mother-daughter duo delighted fans by documenting the experience on social media. The hitmaker’s mom posted a video on Instagram with the caption, “Giving @mileycyrus a little B-day haircut!! #staytuned #itsgood.” In the clip, fans watched as Cyrus smiled and giggled at the bathroom mirror while Tish quickly cut off at least two inches of her hair.

Sadly, Cyrus didn’t post any photos of the look to her Instagram feed showing off her mom’s handiwork, but she did take to her Instagram Stories a few days later to debut an entirely new style.

Following the questionable chop, Cyrus took a trip to celebrity stylist and brand founder Sally Hershberger on Monday, November 25. The “Slide Away” singer kept her blonde hair color, but got several inches taken off. The final look falls just below her shoulders with angles and long, choppy bangs. The hair expert caption a selfie of Cyrus, “PUNK VIBE🤘🏻✂️🖤.”

In an interview with E News!, Hershberger revealed more about the inspiration behind the cut. “Miley wanted to go more punk. She wanted something edgy,” she said. We went with a modern mullet that she can wear sleek, but also wavy and messy.”

According to a comment made by Hershberger on a photo of Cyrus, the singer also got a keratin treatment at the salon, which helped her achieve the super straight, sleek and shiny finish.

Fans have mixed feelings about the look. Lisa Rinna commented, “YESSSSSSS” on Hershberger’s pic and a fan wrote, “I love it she look so cute 💖💖🔥.” In contrast, others weren’t so impressed. “This is… interesting,” said one social media user. Another passionately replied, “YOU RUINED MY LIFE W THIS HAIR CUT !!! I’m going to cry all day!!!!”

One follower said what we’re all thinking, which is “Can we see another picture?” Please?