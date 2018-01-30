Miley Cyrus has come a long way! While the 25-year-old singer and actress initially transitioned from Disney darling to wild child — showing major skin and rocking eccentric looks on and off the red carpet — she has totally toned down her style since the release of her latest album Younger Now in May 2017. And we’re loving the results! Cyrus topped many best-dressed lists in her Jean Paul Gaultier velvet jumpsuit on the 2018 Grammys red carpet, and the princess-style Zac Posen gown she wore to perform with Elton John during the telecast nearly stole the show. Keep scrolling to see how the “Malibu” singer’s style has evolved from her scandalous VMA days to today’s smokin’ hot chic!