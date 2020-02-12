Celebs were out and about this week, from Miley Cyrus donning a black jumpsuit to the Tom Ford fashion show in L.A., to Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber dining at STK Midtown, to Jennifer Lopez ordering a cafe con leché while out and about in NYC. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Miley Cyrus rocked a silver minidress to the Tom Ford Autumn/Fall 2020 fashion show at Milk Studios in L.A.

— Demi Moore, Rumer, Tallulah and Scout Willis got portraits taken by The Collective You at The Webster L.A. Opening event.

— Sophia Bush attended the Baja East Fall 2020 collection fashion show at Sunset at The West Hollywood EDITION.



— Kaitlynn Carter got her hair styled by Emma Moquet, founder of KOVA blow dry bar, before heading to the Oscars 2020 Mercedes-Benz Annual Academy Viewing Party in L.A.

— Billy Porter wore Lark & Berry’s exclusive ethical and sustainable spiked collar necklace, made in collaboration with Diamond Foundry, during his performance with Janelle Monae at the Oscar Awards.

— Chrissy Teigen celebrated her second collection drop with Quay Australia, QUAY x Chrissy, at Olivetta in West Hollywood.

— Cynthia Rowley and Carol Alt attended the premiere of I Am You at Pier59 Studios in NYC.

— Dolores Catania, Tom Murro and Margaret Josephs bowled at Second Stage Theater’s 33rd Annual All Star Bowling Classic in NYC.



— Celebrity makeup artist Carissa Ferreri used CODE8 products on Suki Waterhouse to get her ready for the Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty in Beverly Hills.

— Alysia Reiner stopped by Haven Spa in NYC with her daughter, Livia “Liv” Basche, to get matching manicures and pedicures with their Hot Chocolate Haven Hand & Foot Renaissance.

— CEO and founder of Circus Plus Pay Nitish Kannan attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in Beverly Hills.

— Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) joined friends at STK Midtown to celebrate the singer’s appearance on Saturday Night Live.



— Sam Morril and director Jason Katz celebrated the premiere of their new Comedy Central special “I Got This,” which is now streaming on YouTube.

— Jennifer Lopez ordered a cafe con leché at the GODIVA cafe in Rockefeller Center with her mom and sister.

— Anna Gasteyer, Rachel Dratch and Barry Williams helped name the winners of the 2020 Product of the Year awards in categories ranging from home products to pet care at their annual gala in NYC.

— Ross Butler attended the Prince Street Pizza x Off The Menu pop-up VIP event in West Hollywood.

— Rick Ross accepted an award at the Hennessy-presented Power of Influence awards in Miami.

— Kim Kardashian wore SKIMS underneath her gown to the Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty in Beverly Hills.

— Celebrity makeup artist Lisa Aharon used ILIA Beauty products in Rachel Brosnahan to get her ready for the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in Beverly Hills.