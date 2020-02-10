Pretty perfect! The stars stepped out for the 92nd annual Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and the show did not disappoint. There were some spectacular wins, but none more so than the epic fashion that graced the red carpet (see every stellar look here!) and of course, our favorite part: the glam!

Celebrities prepped for Hollywood’s biggest night with their glam squads all afternoon, and shared some behind-the-scenes sneak peeks — check out a few of the most fabulous moments here. But nothing could prepare Us for the fabulousness that hit the red carpet!

One of the biggest trends of the night was red lipstick. But this lip look offers a twist on the classic and it’s all in the application. To achieve the cherry-kissed stain, pros share their red carpet beauty tips and tricks with Us. And they’re spilling the exact products and tools they used to get the looks.

Ditto for the ‘dos. The stars’ hairstylists tell Us precisely how to recreate the thoroughly modern bobs and updos that dominated the night.

Keep scrolling to discover the key elements of Oscars’ best beauty!