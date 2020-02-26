Partner #goals! On Tuesday, February 25, celebrity hairstylist and entrepreneur Sally Hershberger revealed that she gave Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Cody Simpson matching haircuts, setting an entirely new standard for couples everywhere.

The “Slide Away” singer shared a selfie from the L.A. salon with Simpson on her Instagram Story and captioned the pic, “Always feel cool after a trip to Herbergerzzz.”

In the photo, Cyrus rocks a touched-up version of the “modern mullet” hairstyle Hershberger gave her in January. Simpson’s hair was tousled like his girlfriend’s, with his locks slicked back and extra long on the sides.

To look even more similar (and potentially try and remain inconspicuous while out and about) Cyrus and Simpson both completed their casual-cool looks with oversized black sunglasses.

The stylist reposted the black-and-white photo of the lovebirds on her Instagram feed and captioned it, “Coolest.”

Hair appointments aren’t the only activities the couple do together. They got tattoos together back in October from celeb tattoo artist Nico Bassill. They didn’t get matching designs, but they did stick to the same gothic theme.

Cyrus got a heart design with a dagger running through it and a banner that said “ROCK N ROLL HEART.” Simpson got a little skull with crossbones and a knife running through it.

The singers started in October, after Cyrus and ex-husband Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce in August. In between her separation from Hemsworth and her relationship with Simpson, Cyrus and lifestyle blogger Kaitlynn Carter had a steamy month-long romance.

The former Hannah Montana star confirmed her romance with Simpson in October when she posted an Instagram Story featuring the Australian singer. ““22 ✅ Australian (my type) ✅ Abs ✅,” she captioned the shot. “Hot Girl Fall ✅.”

That same month, Simpson opened up about his relationship with Cyrus at the Tiffany & Co. Men’s Collections Launch in L.A. “We just have a ball and that’s the most important part of a relationship,” Simpson told reporters. “We both met back in the day when we were partying a lot. We had a lot of fun then … but now we’ve found each other in a space where we’re not partying, working real hard and just like [to] keep things healthy.”