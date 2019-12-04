As the year comes to an end, we’re taking a look back at some of the hottest trends of 2019 — and oh boy, are they good. For today’s deep dive, it’s all about the hair.

Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2019: New Haircuts, Color, Bangs, Extensions and More

When it came to their locks, celebrities were not afraid to change up their look and, of course, they did this without sacrificing any style.

In terms of haircuts, some of the biggest head-turners weren’t necessarily the trendiest (a.k.a. Charlize Theron making the bowl cut super chic) but that doesn’t mean they weren’t headline-worthy. Sleek new bobs spotted on A-listers caused all kinds of buzz this year, from Ivanka Trump‘s politically powerful chin-grazing snip to Selena Gomez’s ‘90s-inspired chop, slick fresh bobs were all the rage! We’re even thinking about calling 2019 the year of the bob.

When it came to hair colors, there were rainbow hues stars favored like Lady Gaga who had pastel blue-purple hair for the Golden Globes. But overall, it was really all about keeping it minimal and embracing one’s natural beauty. This could especially be seen through brunettes getting caramel highlights that look extra healthy and bright. Think: Beyoncé’s shiny strands that were on full display at the Lion King premiere in London. Or Bella Hadid mid-brunette-to-blonde transition, because only a Hadid could make this dramatic and damaging change gracefully and trendily.

From standout accessories to extensions go-tos to a totally envy-worthy updo, keep scrolling to see the five hottest hair trends of 2019 as seen on celebrities.