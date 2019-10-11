Hair accessories are having a major moment, but one of the most timeless looks of all time is the trusty headband. Sure, ‘90s-inspired barrettes and scrunchies are cool and all, but suddenly the ol’ push-your-hair-out-of-your-face standby is popping up everywhere again in celebrity street style, as well as on the red carpet and social media!

Celebs Wearing Sweats in Public: See the Stars Looking Comfy-Cozy in Casual Ensembles!

What’s extra-special about the headband trend is that celebrities love to make the look their own, whether that means matching one’s red carpet ensemble to that of their on-screen character like Angelina Jolie for Maleficent or simply to add a little oomph to a simple look like Jessica Alba. With a million different styles to choose from (read: knotted, embellished, vintage, velvet — and more!), there’s surely an option for every beauty aesthetic and hair texture. Blair Waldorf sure knew what she was doing.

Celebrities Are Loving Tribute Jewelry: See Stars Showing Love Through Their Accessories

Celebs have been taking to the red carpet with fun headbands for as long as we can remember, a few standout moments of the past decade being Charlize Theron’s iconic rhinestone accessory from 2012 or Lupita Nyong’o’s super-thin, yet ultra-dazzling headband. And no matter the year — or decade, even — we can take beauty inspiration from ‘em all!

Timothee Chalamet’s Best, Most Buzzed-About Red Carpet Looks of All Time

Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite celebrity headband moments — and to get inspiration for your next hair look!