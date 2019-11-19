As we near the end of 2019, global fashion search engine, Lyst, has revealed the most influential celebrities of the year. Judging from the trendsetters’ massive following and social impact, we have a feeling this year’s winners won’t come as a major surprise.

Deemed “power dressers,” the company determined the top 10 based on whose personal style choices “drove the biggest spikes in searches, sales, news coverage and social media mentions over the last 12 months.” This year’s top three in order of first place to third is Meghan Markle, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

The Duchess of Sussex has been serving up covetable fashion looks ever since she became a royal in May 2018. But this year, in particular, the royal made an extra special impact on the fashion world. Not only did she serve as a guest editor for British Vogue, but she launched a charitable clothing collection for Smart Works, donned stylish ensembles in South Africa and dressed Baby Archie up in adorable — and affordable — pieces!

Taking the second spot is Chalamet, who’s taken over the red carpet in the past year with daring looks like his sequined hoodie, buzzed-about sparkly bib and sleek Haider Ackermann suits. And in third is Zendaya, a fashion guru both on and off the red carpet. When she arrived at the Emmys on September 22 wearing a sheer green corset gown designed by Vera Wang, the Internet justifiably lost it.

Last year’s winners included a different cast in the top spots. Kylie Jenner took the top spot for driving searches for brands like Victoria’s Secret, Adidas and Dior and Kim Kardashian was the runner-up, a big reason being that she brought back bike shorts. Meghan Markle took the third spot and Lyst noted, “If Meghan wears a designer, that brand will see a 200% increase in search demand over the following week.” Not much has changed.

Keep scrolling to see all ten of the most powerful dressers of 2019 — and learn what looks fans couldn’t get enough of over the year!