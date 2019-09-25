Meghan Markle is fashion #goals, but she’s also surprisingly just like Us. The royal’s unafraid to look casual and chic in a jean jacket, but she also looks forward to debuting a special designer dress every now and then. On her 10-day Royal Tour of South Africa with Prince Harry and baby Archie, the duchess continues to surprise and delight her fans by wearing low-key pieces and super elegant ones, too!

The Royal Tour is taking place from Monday, September 23 through Wednesday, October 2. Over the course of the visit, Markle and Prince Harry have a jam-packed itinerary that calls for several different outfit changes…per day! So far, the brunette beauty wore a casual Madewell denim jacket to Monwabisi Beach to learn about a mental health organization called Waves for a Change; a stunning Staud dress at the Auwal Mosque and one of her go-to Veronica Beard dresses to visit the District Six Museum.

And we can’t forget to mention that Markle even dressed baby Archie up for a special meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu! The duchess put him in a blue and white-striped overalls from H&M that looked like a million bucks on the mini royal. Obviously, the former Suits star dressed up, too, wearing a blue and white silk wrap dress from Club Monaco.

Finally, the moment you’ve been waiting for! Keep scrolling to see the outfits Markle wore on her Royal Tour — and don’t forget to screenshot your favorite looks to recreate later.