



Meghan Markle just began her 10-day tour of South Africa with husband Prince Harry and baby Archie. So far, the royal has sported several fun fashion looks (including a casual jean jacket!), but it seems as though she left one important thing at home when packing for the big event: Her engagement ring.

11 Times Duchess Meghan Markle Proved She’s a True Leo Through Her Hairstyles, Beauty and Fashion

The former Suits star was spotted — and photographed — without her ring during appearances in Cape Town and Monwabisi Beach. Considering the massive diamond ring is hard to miss, it didn’t take long for people to notice it was missing. In place of her usual stunner, she wore a delicate gold ring with a teal-colored stone by jewelry designer Jennifer Myer, in addition to her Welsch gold wedding band, gifted by Queen Elizabeth.

So why did she leave it behind, you ask? Well, in keeping with her casual fashion looks on tour, a source confirmed to Us that she decided to leave her engagement ring at home to keep things “low key.”

Meghan Markle’s Style Evolution: From Actress to Royalty (of Both the Literal and Fashion Kind)

This isn’t the first time Markle has gone out minus her engagement ring. She also went without it in March, towards the end of her pregnancy. The brunette beauty was spotted without the bauble at the Commonwealth Day celebrations at 8 months pregnant.

Have no fear! The two royal lovebirds are doing fine and dandy. In fact, they were photographed sharing some PDA in South Africa — and dancing up a storm together.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!