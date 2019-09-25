



Stop what you’re doing because Archie Mountbatten Windsor just debuted a stylish outfit that’s bound to break the Internet!

Baby Archie joined his mom, Meghan Markle and dad, Prince Harry, on their 10-day Royal Tour in South Africa on Wednesday, September 25. The royal couple and the four-month-old met with Nobel Peace Prize winner and Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town, but Archie was obviously the star of the show, dressed in a short-sleeve blue and white-striped overall jumpsuit from none other than H&M!

In the adorable family photos that have surfaced from the special event, baby Archie is seen in mom’s arms, smiling and wearing his classy ‘fit with a pair of itty-bitty white socks.

Markle is known to debut affordable fashion pieces, so it makes sense that she’s doing the same for her son. The brunette beauty formerly supported pieces of her own from the affordable retailer, like a chic $35 cream-colored maternity sweater dress that had shoppers racing to the site to see if it was still available.

To make matters even more adorable, photos have surfaced of Prince Harry from 1985 as a baby wearing a nearly identical outfit. Side-by-side, the two look like they could be twins! Apparently, denim overalls are a popular choice among royal babies — and we’re here for the trend.

Now that we’ve had a taste of the mini royal’s style, we need more… now!

