Thirst trap for democracy! Kylie Jenner urged people to vote by sharing super sexy bikini snaps on Monday, September 28 — and it worked!

Us Weekly confirmed that Vote.org saw a 1500 percent boost in traffic driven through Instagram following the 23-year-old’s post on Monday. Furthermore, compared to Sunday’s numbers, the website saw an 80 percent increase in total users for its voter registration and registration verification tool. This means 48,000 users came via Instagram after Jenner’s post while only 2,900 users used the registration verification tool via Instagram in general on Sunday.

Here’s how it all went down: the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a series of steamy pics wearing a strapless Dior bikini on Instagram. After posting one simply captioned, “7th day of fall,” the Lip Kit creator posted another asking her almost 200 million followers to get involved.

“But are you registered to vote?” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “Click the link in my bio.. let’s make a plan to vote together 🤍🤍.” This linkout takes users directly to Vote.org’s tool that helps people check their voter registration status. After all, the goal of the entire site is to make political engagement easy in hopes to increase voter turnout and “strengthen American democracy.”

The beauty mogul is only one of many A-listers getting involved in the weeks leading up to the 2020 presidential election. On September 23, Iskra Lawrence posted an Instagram video of herself dancing around in lacy undies, rocking a mask with “vote” written across the front of it.

In fact, many stars have been rocking their chicest “vote” merchandise lately. Bella Hadid showed off her black Michael Kors T-shirt that read, “Your Voice Matters,” in an Instagram post on September 3.

“A PSA after work last night on my block … Shouting from the rooftops….with all the oxygen in my lungs… YOUR VOTE MATTERS!!!! 🗳🇺🇸🙏🏽✨ don’t forget to register and vote,” she wrote in the caption. “Over 17 million new voters and its up to us to change the narrative of America as we know it. Change is now !!!! VOTE !!!!!! 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙I am voting for humanity … what are you voting for?”

