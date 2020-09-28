Lisa Rinna is getting into the beauty game — finally! And no surprise, she’s starting with her most buzzed about feature: lips!

“I’ve always wanted to do a lip line because the lips, it’s always been about the lips,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star exclusively tells Us. “I mean, since I was 24, right?”

She’s not wrong! Since her start as an actress in Hollywood, Rinna’s plump, luscious lips have been a major part of her signature

look. Now, after nearly a decade of back and forth dealings, she’s teamed up with SEL Beauty to launch her very own lip kits. “It took forever,” she says. “I’ve tried to have a beauty line; I’m going to say for 10 years. This was no overnight thing.”

For now, though, she’s keeping it focused. “I thought, ‘Okay, let’s make it really simple. Let’s start out really clean and chic, we’re going to do three lip kits,’” she explains. “‘We’re going to do nude, nude coral and nude pink, because that’s what I wear.’”

The three sets — Birthday Suit, Legends Only and No Apologies — come with varying gloss and lipstick hues, but each contains one universal liner. “I started out with the real basics and then we’ll go crazy.”

If it’s good enough for an A-lister like Rinna, it’s good enough for Us! In fact, the Days of Our Lives alum wants the line to be for everyone and anyone. “It’s all inclusive,” she says. “I imagine everyone from my daughters, to women of all ages, to my mom, who’s 92. I mean, I see men. I see women. I see everybody.”

When it came to her inspiration though, we have her daughters Delilah and Amelia Hamlin to thank. “They inspire me on a daily basis because they’re in the know,” Rinna says. “I think it’s their joy in their life that inspires me the most because they’re just beautiful human beings and they have such good hearts and souls.”

The 100 percent vegan and paraben-free formulas are PETA-certified cruelty free. Each kit retails for $45 at rinnabeauty.com and will ship starting in November.

