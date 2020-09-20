Brielle Biermann exclusively told Us Weekly that she feels “like a whole new person” after getting rid of her lip fillers.

The 23-year-old, who spoke to Us on Friday, September 18, while promoting season 8 of Don’t Be Tardy, is embracing her more natural look after deciding in January to get her lip fillers removed and ditching her bleached hair for a brunette look.

“I really don’t miss the blonde at all to be honest. I don’t miss the blonde; I don’t think about it ever,” she told Us. “I do look at photos of me from a year ago or like even watching the episodes I’m like, ‘Oh, my god, I look completely different.’ Dissolving my lips was the best thing I ever did and dyeing my hair brown was like the second-best thing I ever did. I just feel like a whole new person. I definitely don’t know what the f–k I was doing a year ago. I looked a little crazy, now I look a lot better. The glow up is real.”

Kim Zolciak‘s eldest daughter revealed in December 2015 that she’d gotten lip enhancement injections, when she was 18. While she thinks she looks better now, the reality TV star said the radical difference in her appearance hasn’t changed how she feels about herself.

“I felt confident then, too,” she said. “It didn’t really give me a big change but looking back I’m like, ‘Wow.’ You know, I definitely feel better about how I look now than I did a year ago. You don’t know how bad, I mean you just have to get to a point where you’re like, ‘F–k, I do look a little crazy’ and then start over and you look back and you’re like, ‘Wow.’

While Biermann is more comfortable without her plumped-up pout, she did admit in February that she had them reinjected “a tad” because they were looking uneven. And she’s not ruling out having more cosmetic procedures in the future, saying that nothing is off-limits.

“I would love a mommy makeover if I do decide to have kids,” she told Us, prompting her mom to chime in and say, “I can’t hear anything.”

Season 8 of Don’t Be Tardy premieres on Bravo on Tuesday, October 6, at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe