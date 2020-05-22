Why Brielle Biermann Wishes Her Friends Said Her Lip Fillers ‘Looked Crazy’

Brielle Biermann’s lips are a hot topic of conversation. The 23-year-old reality star is known for her plump pout, but she’s apparently reconsidering “big lips” entirely.

The KAB Cosmetics cofounder made headlines when she decided to dissolve her lip filler with Board-Certified Physician Injector Thuy Doan, MD, back in January. “2020 new year new me!” she captioned a selfie after the procedure.

But Kim Zolciak’s daughter had them re-injected to subtly reshape her pout. “I had them pumped up just a little bit again at the end of January,” the Atlanta resident told Us Weekly in an exclusive video interview.

She explained that the expert did just a little bit at a time because when she looks back at photos of her lips from last year, she feels like they were too plump.

Critics and Internet trolls told her they were excessively large, but she didn’t pay much attention to the comments.

These days, the Don’t Be Tardy star wonders why her pals didn’t say anything. “But my friends, I’m like, ‘You guys are terrible. Why did you not tell me that my lips looked crazy?'”

Earlier this month, the star paid a visit to Dr. Doan to get her lips dissolved again amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I’m over the big lips,” Biermann told Us. “I went through it. I’m done looking like that.”

That’s not to say that she intends on ditching the lip fillers completely. “ I love how Dr. Doan does the shape and I still want to go to L.A. and get it filled a little by my guy, but just a little bit, just so I get the pout and the plumpness that I want, but I don’t want to overdo anything.”

The makeup lover’s been getting lip fillers ever since she turned 18, noting that a her lips have been an insecurity of hers since she was “really young.”

“I just didn’t know when to stop,” she said. “And I think that happens to a lot of people. You get this sense of dysmorphia. The second your lips look a little different, you’re like, ‘Oh, my God, I have to go back and get them filled.” And it’s like, actually you don’t.’ And once you realize that, everything will be, you’ll get to a good point, which is where I think I’m at right now.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

