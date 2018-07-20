These days, whatever Busy Philipps does, we take seriously. The actress and social media star is hard at work on her latest project, her late night show Busy Tonight, and is making sure that she brings that Busy flare to all aspects of the job. Case in point: the lady in charge posted a selfie of her mega-glam makeup for a day of the office on Thursday, July 19.

In the pic, the Freaks and Geeks star is not only rocking a killer cranberry lip, but also a smoldering charcoal smokey eye — effectively proving that it doesn’t always have to be an either or situation with makeup. You can always opt for both.

“This is where I live now. Caissie asked me why my makeup was so glam today but sometimes you just have to do it. Even on a Thursday. ESPECIALLY on a Thursday,” she captioned the pic.

And the thing is — Philipps is right. Why not wear a beauty look that isn’t no-makeup-makeup to work if it makes you feel fab? As they say, if you feel confident it will show in your work, so we say go ahead and add a kickass lip to put a little pep in your step.

But if makeup isn’t your thing, fear not — Busy is a total girl’s girl and she loves a good outfit and a statement ring. See the next-level outfit she wore to her first day of work here, and then get in on her revamped cocktail ring style.

