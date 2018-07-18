Before Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were making their marks as royal fashionistas, Princess Diana showed off her fashion sense in bold colors, slinky silhouettes and statement-making jewels, and, as it turns out, style runs deep in the Spencer family. Diana’s niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, may have stolen the show at the royal wedding with her gorgeous green Dolce & Gabbana dress, netted hat and rosy makeup, but the 27-year-old model has been a style star in the making for quite some time now.

The first cousin of Princes Willam and Harry, Kitty was born in England and raised in South Africa. The blonde beauty has a master’s degree in luxury brand management from Regent’s University, in addition to being a front row fixture at Fashion Week around the globe and a regular catwalk queen for D & G. Oh, and she was just named the new face of Bulgari jewelry. Her Instagram is chock full of exotic adventures and behind-the-scenes snaps, and while she bares a striking resemblance to her late aunt, it is her love of ladylike florals and classic-with-a-twist silhouettes that has her on our #StyleCrush radar.

Keep scrolling for Kitty’s best fashion moments!