Laverne Cox’s secret to stunning skin is all about self-love. Well, and a little bit of moisturizer.

“I’ve always had acne prone skin on my face,” she exclusively tells Us. “Luckily as soon as I started hormones all the acne went away. It’s a great blessing to start hormones and have a lifelong skin problem go away with starting my journey to who I really was.”

The 48-year-old actress now continues to embrace this same caring mindset when it comes to all things in her life, including eating well and meditating, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. “It’s really about feeling for me,” she explains. “I’ve been saying no to things for the first time in my life, I’ve been meditating, eating well and just focusing inward.”

Believe it or not, this kindness towards herself has manifested into clear, beautiful skin. “I don’t need to put a bunch of serums on my face anymore,” she says. “My night routine is much easier now that I’ve started eating better.” Her new diet includes high protein foods with little to no refined sugar. “It’s completely changed the way that I wind down at night. My body feels better and my skin is better, so I just throw on some moisturizer and roll it into my skin.”

So what exactly is her favorite hydrator? “Gold Bond has always been my go to skin moisturizer because it goes on smooth and dries quickly,” she explains. “I’m usually such a girl on the go that I don’t want to stay around and wait for a weighty moisturizer to sink in, but I still want to handle the ash.” This way, she’s never late.

“Living your best life is truly how I feel confident, radiant and great about my outer beauty,” she says. “I know it sounds silly or cliche, but it is really the best advice I’ve received. I don’t hold onto negativity. I give back to my community and then it really does show on my face.”

