It’s here! Alicia Keys launched her Keys Soulcare site and it’s filled with all kinds of good-for-you tips, tricks and stories.

On Tuesday, September 29, the lifestyle website went live as part of the 39-year-old singer’s new lifestyle beauty brand. Though there aren’t any products dropping until later this year, for now we’re grateful to have the platform to tide Us over.

In one of the posts, the “Girl on Fire” performer shares her nighttime beauty routine. ″I actually love getting undone at night,” she says in the accompanying video. “It’s my time. I love taking the time to just bring it down.”

During the nearly 10-minute clip, she intersperses a skincare regimen with a self care ritual. This means lightning candles and sipping tea while she cleans her face and banishes pimples.

“My face is very prone to breakouts, so I am a fanatic about my face wash. I can’t just use everything,” she says as she displays Osmosis Deep Clean Detox Cleanser. When it comes to her spot treatment, she loves Advanced Anti-Blemish Lotion with Sulfur. ″Sulfur is the bomb!″

Once the bulk of her skincare is handled, she focuses on things that “make me feel good.” This includes applying essential oil to her “third eye,” her wrists and behind her ears. ″I am trying to be the most in-tune, in-touch individual, period!”

There are also other less-personal self care posts that cover topics like sleeping, meditation and creativity.

Back in August, it was announced that Keys was teaming up with e.l.f. Beauty to launch a new lifestyle beauty brand. “For me, you know, beauty is about the soul and the heart and the spirit and what comes through you and what comes out of you,” the Grammy Award-winner said in a video from the brand. “So it’s more than just the surface. It’s a deep conversation about who we are and who we want to be and where we’re going.”

