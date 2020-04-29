Watch Celeb Skincare Pro Melanie Grant Teach Us How to Do a DIY Facial

If you’re looking to give your skin a professional pick-me-up, look no further than Melanie Grant. The Australian skincare expert, who tends to the most luminous complexions of Jennifer Aniston, Victoria Beckham and Joan Smalls, is full of helpful tips and tricks to give your skin some much-needed TLC … no appointment required!

The sought-after Sydney-based facialist, who is Chanel’s skincare expert, shared a series of exclusive videos with Us Weekly’s Stylish to show readers like you how to do a facial at home. The expert’s also just one of the beauty pros to share cleansing hacks and tips in the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now — or download it here!

The pro filmed her facial from her aesthetically pleasing bathroom wearing a white bathrobe and a matching headband. She begins by introducing herself and stating that a DIY facial doesn’t require “100 different products” and doesn’t have to be “overly complicated.”

Grant encourages beauty lovers to look to their pantry for skin-loving ingredients. Instead of purchasing certain products, it’s possible to create a homemade version of some popular facial essentials. For example, the skincare expert suggests using honey for a nourishing face mask or coffee grounds mixed with jojoba oil for an exfoliant. Keep that in mind if you decide to recreate her routine, outlined below!

The beauty pro’s go-to nighttime facial routine includes skincare products from Cosmedix, Chanel, Odacite and Vinter’s Daughter.

First, Grant starts by massaging Cosmedix Purity Clean Exfoliating Cleanser onto her skin in circular motions. “I like this because it has 5 percent lactic acid and peppermint oil,” she says, before removing the cleanser with a warm, damp cloth. These ingredients work together to exfoliate dead skin cells while calming the skin.

For a deeper cleanse, she recommends exfoliating with Chanel Sublimage Les Grains de Vanille. But for her facial, she jumps right into the Odacite Bioactive Rose Gommage gentle peel treatment.

Grant applies just a thin layer before letting it fully dry. After giving it somewhere between five to ten minutes, she washes away the formula away with a damp cloth.

Next, it’s time for the most relaxing part of all: the massage. While the experience is likely a little extra luxurious when someone else’s doing the work, you can still make your skin look more sculpted by doing it on your own.

She mixes a small amount of Vinter’s Daughter Serum and Odacite Camelina Chamomile Serum for the massage, before massaging it in circular motions to stimulate blood flow.

Finally, Grant completes her at-home facial with a hydrating and nourishing overnight mask, specifically the Chanel Hydra Beauty Camellia Repair Mask. And voilà! That’s it! Not so hard, right?

