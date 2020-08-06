OMG! Alicia Keys is teaming up with e.l.f. Beauty to launch a new lifestyle beauty brand — and we can hardly wait.

In a statement announcing the exciting news on Wednesday, August 5, e.l.f. revealed that the new launch is a line of “skin-loving, dermatologist-developed, cruelty-free products,” that were created with an authentic voice and inclusive point of view. The inspiration comes from the 39-year-old’s personal skincare journey and is set to focus on making daily beauty routines a beloved ritual.

“For me, you know, beauty is about the soul and the heart and the spirit and what comes through you and what comes out of you,” the Grammy Award-winner said in a video from the brand. “So it’s more than just the surface. It’s a deep conversation about who we are and who we want to be and where we’re going. It’s a passion of mine, a deep passion of mine, that has been years in the making of personal experiences. And it’s about lifting the frequency and the vibration and thinking about how we can create rituals for ourselves that really fulfill us.”

She concluded, “I’m so excited to be partnered with e.l.f. on this. I mean the passion is real. The energy is so pure and we’re really creating something that I believe in and I love and I know that you’re going to love.”

The highly anticipated collection is set to drop in 2021.

“We are beyond thrilled to leverage our strengths to help realize Alicia’s vision, as it not only aligns with our mission to make the best of beauty accessible, but infuses it with an even deeper dimension,” e.l.f. Beauty’s chairman and chief executive officer Tarang Amin said. “As a brand builder, I’m excited and very energized about the opportunities for us to reach new audiences in creative ways and to continue to lead in category innovation.”

