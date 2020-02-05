Finally! Selena Gomez dropped some details about her upcoming beauty line, including the name: Rare Beauty, a nod to her latest album.

On Tuesday, February 4, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer took to social media to share the exciting announcement.

After working on the project for two years — and filing for a trademark back in August — Gomez will officially launch the collection at Sephora this summer as well as all Sephoras inside JCPenney locations.

She revealed this alongside a sneak peek video in which she explains the general idea behind the brand.

“Being rare is about being comfortable with yourself. I’ve stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me,” the founder says as she tests lipstick and eyeshadow samples while laughing with the team. “I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and start embarrassing our own uniqueness. You’re not defined by a photo, a like or a comment. Rare Beauty isn’t about how other people see you. It’s about how you see yourself.”

She continued to share this sentiment in an Instagram Live video she did around 12:30 p.m. PST.

“It’s not just a brand. It’s going to be a lifestyle,” she explained. “I want girls and boys and men and women to feel comfortable. It’s meant to be enjoyed, it’s very special. We are not meant to look like everybody else, we’re meant to look like ourselves.”

To bring some veteran experience to the up-and-coming brand, they recruited Scott Friedman from NYX to serve as chief executive officer. “We’ve hired talent that brings decades of beauty experience from leading prestige and professional makeup brands to execute Selena’s vision,” Friedman told WWD.

Though Rare Beauty will be available in North America this summer, Gomez told the publication that it has plans to expand internationally in 2021.“We will go globally next year,” Gomez told the publication. “I want your help to build the brand, because I want it to be real — real stories, real people.”

