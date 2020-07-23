Selena Gomez Fans Are Ecstatic Over Her Latest Brand Announcement

Making an impact! Selena Gomez’s highly anticipated Rare Beauty line hasn’t hit Sephora stores just yet, but the brand has already announced how it intends on giving back to the community.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, July 22 (the former Disney Channel star’s birthday!) the brand introduced its 1.3 million followers to the Rare Impact Fund, which will help individuals in underserved communities get access to mental health services and support.

The Rare Beauty team has developed a clear plan for success. According to its announcement, they aim to raise “an ambitious $100 million over the next 10 years to help increase access to mental health resources.” To make it happen, 1 percent of the brand’s annual sales will go directly to the fund.

The “Lose You to Love Me” hitmaker’s fans are ecstatic over the news. “This is next level status on how to use your platform for the greater good,” one follower commented. Another wrote, “You have proven time and time again that you all care and are fighting for what matters! This is so important, and what a great message to share on Selena’s birthday. Thank you!”

“I’m so grateful to be surrounded by a team that’s helped make the Rare Impact Fund a reality,” said the 28-year-old in a press release. “Since the brand’s inception, we wanted to find a way to give back to our community and further support people who needed access to mental health services, which have had a profound impact on my life.”

In addition to allocating funds, Rare Beauty has also established the Rare Beauty Mental Health Council, which is made up of mental health professionals and leaders. These individuals will help steer the Rare Impact Fund’s campaign efforts and provide resources where needed.

Rare Beauty is scheduled to launch at Sephora stores this summer. In an interview with Amy Schumer for Interview Magazine’s spring 2020 issue, Gomez revealed that the line will include “48 shades of foundation and concealer.”

The singer teased the line for the first time last February. In the video, she gave viewers a quick glimpse at two more products that Us Weekly’s excited to test: lipstick and eyeshadow.

Proving that she’s the ultimate planner Gomez already has plans to expand the brand internationally in 2021. “We will go globally next year,” she told WWD in February. “I want your help to build the brand, because I want it to be real — real stories, real people.”

