Complexion perfect is coming soon! Selena Gomez teased fans with some exciting new information about her upcoming cosmetics line, Rare Beauty, hitting Sephora stores this summer.

The 27-year-old spoke to the one-and-only Amy Schumer for an interview with Interview magazine for the outlet’s spring 2020 issue. Their conversation was published on Monday, April 13 and it touches on the Disney Channel alum’s newest venture: beauty.

“I wanted to start a conversation about how can you make yourself feel great,” the “Lose You to Love Me” hitmaker told Schumer when asked about her relationship to beauty. “It’s not necessarily about needing these things to make yourself feel beautiful.”

She continued, “People of my generation have all this pressure to look a certain way, and I wanted to make a line that took away a bit of that pressure.”

To ensure that Rare Beauty represents authentic beauty, Gomez knew she had to get to work. “I use real people in the campaigns, she explained. “I have 48 shades of foundation and concealer. It’s all very clean and easy. I wanted people to feel safe.

The Texas native’s beauty line made headlines for the first time last August when she filed a trademark for “Selena Gomez” with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The trademark specified that the line will include “fragrances, cosmetics, skin-care preparations, hair-care preparations, soaps, moisturizers and essential oils.”

At the start of the year, Gomez teased a video clip formally announcing Rare Beauty. In the Instagram post, released last February, Gomez told fans, “Being rare is about being comfortable with yourself. I’ve stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me.”

During the video, the star was filmed testing lipstick and eyeshadow — two more products Us Weekly is excited to test from the line.

“I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand,” she continued. “I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and start embarrassing our own uniqueness. You’re not defined by a photo, a like or a comment. Rare Beauty isn’t about how other people see you. It’s about how you see yourself.”

Gomez already has plans to expand the brand internationally in 2021. “We will go globally next year,” Gomez told WWD. “I want your help to build the brand, because I want it to be real — real stories, real people.”

