Selena Gomez is taking her album launch to a whole new level with a neck tattoo.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 15, to show off her brand new neck tattoo in a behind-the-scenes video. Underneath her right ear subtly written in script reads “Rare,” which is a shout out to her newly released album of the same name.

All of the Most Artistic Graphic Celebrity Tattoos

“Did it again,” she wrote in the accompanying caption tagging the NYC celeb hot spot Bang Bang Tattoo.

The 13-track record released on Friday, January 10. In an interview with Spotify, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer said that the process of creating the album was a lot of work over a long period of time. “I thought that I was so ready, like, two years ago [to release it]. … I had collected all of these sessions, beautiful sessions, that I don’t even remember half of them [now] because it evolved each year,” she said. “And then something would happen to me and it would be very drastic, so it would take me somewhere else. And then all of a sudden, I found this healing, and I saw something bigger than what I thought I was. And I think that also added the whole end of the album.”

Celebrities That Covered Up Tattoos Linked to Their Exes: Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, Angelina Jolie and More

The former Disney Channel star has a surprisingly impressive body art collection — this will be her 16th tat.

Just last week she revealed a numerical design on her upper arm inspired by her 2017 kidney transplant. Some of her other standout inks include hands holding long rosary beads on her thigh, a small arrow on her hand that matches her friend Julia Michaels’ and “G” behind her ear in honor of her sister Gracie.