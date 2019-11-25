



Selena Gomez unexpectedly got a massive new thigh tattoo featuring praying hands holding long rosary beads., which she revealed on Instagram after performing two new songs at the American Music Awards on Sunday, November 24.

The hitmaker took to the red carpet in a showstopping ensemble comprised of a teeny-tiny lime green Versace minidress, matching pumps and a statement-making diamond necklace. As small as her dress was, fans weren’t able to spot the new tattoo at the ceremony. It wasn’t until the singer shared the news on social media that followers learned of the cool new design.

The “Love You to Lose Me” singer snapped a photo of four polaroids taken behind-the-scenes on the day of the awards show. She captioned the pic, “AMAs day…more to come.” One of the old fashioned photos shows the star pulling up her white dress to reveal a large tattoo on the side of her upper thigh.

View this post on Instagram AMAs day.. more to come..🌼 A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 24, 2019 at 5:46pm PST

The 27-year-old’s new tattoo was created by NYC-based celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang, whose other clients include stars like Cara Delevingne, Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus. He also took to his Instagram feed to share a pic of the design with the caption, “For the wonderful @selenagomez thank you for the trust 💌 #housecall.”

According to a fan account on Instagram with the handle @theselenarundown, the new addition to the singer’s impressive canvas brings her to a total of 14 inkings. Earlier this month, she got matching arrow hand tattoos with BFF Julia Michaels. Gomez posted a photo of the pieces to her Instagram Story on November 11 with the caption, “My arrow points to you forever.”