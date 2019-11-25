



Selena Gomez shined bright on the red carpet of the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 24, at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.

The I Can’t Get Enough singer stunned in a strapless chartreuse Versace minidress with a ruffle detail and gold buttons running down along the side. She accessorized the look with perfectly matching neon green pumps and a Roberto Coin diamond and platinum Pharaoh necklace. The look was styled by Kate Young.

Her lime green ensemble wasn’t the only thing that had Us turning heads: She also exchanged her signature long tresses for a chic, shoulder length bob, created by longtime hair pro Marissa Marino. The lob featured fresh curled-under ends with major volume and bounce.

As for makeup, Gomez literally glowed on the red carpet thanks to golden-bronze eyeshadow, lined lids and matte nude lips done by the singer’s steady makeup artist Hung Vanngo.

Gomez, 27, opened the award show singing new music “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now” in a silver mirrored gown and added silver glitter and black lined rims to her eye makeup. She also updated her lob with bent waves.

Gomez previously opened the AMAs in 2014, 2015 and most recently, in 2017, when she sang her song “Wolves.” This marks her first live performance in two years.

In October, the songstress released “Lose You to Love Me,” a ballad about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, whom she dated on and off from 2011 to 2018. A source told Us Weekly at the time that gut-wrenching track was “inspired” by her breakup with the “What Do You Mean?” singer.

Also taking the stage is Gomez’s BFF, Taylor Swift. Swift, who is being honored with artist of the decade, has found herself in the center of some drama ahead of her own performance. Earlier this month, the pop star called out music manager Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records CEO Scott Borchetta, claiming they were blocking her from performing any of her older songs from her back catalog at the ABC show.

Gomez was one of the first to speak out in support of the “Lover” songstress.