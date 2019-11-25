



Back in the spotlight! Selena Gomez performed live on TV for the first time in two years at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 24.

After walking the red carpet in a lime green minidress, the singer, 27, was the first to take the stage at the Microsoft Theater. She changed into a black, long-sleeve gown for the emotional number “Lose You to Love Me,” then ripped it off to reveal a bejeweled bodysuit and sang “Look At Me Now.”

The pop star hasn’t given a live performance for television since she took the AMAs stage to perform her song “Wolves” with Marshmello in 2017.

After a long hiatus, the Disney Channel alum made her return to music in October with her singles “Look at Her Now” and “Lose You to Love Me,” a track fans believed was about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

“In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy,” she sings in one lyric, which seemed to be a nod to the 25-year-old “Sorry” singer’s marriage to Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin). Us Weekly confirmed later that month that the song was inspired by Gomez’s relationship with Bieber.

“Although the song ‘Lose You to Love Me’ was cowritten and a collaboration, Selena was very involved in writing and creating it, and the song is obviously about Justin,” the insider told Us at the time. “Her fling with The Weeknd did not inspire the song — their relationship was much more short-lived and not deep enough to inspire it.”

A second source added, “The song was inspired by Selena’s breakup from Justin, but it would be incorrect to say it’s totally about Justin. It’s actually about finally being able to love yourself and moving on from a toxic relationship.”

The songstress announced on Thursday, November 21, that her new album will be released on January 10 — her first album release since Revival in 2015.

Other performers at the AMAs included Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World, Toni Braxton, Green Day, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Kesha featuring Big Freedia, Dua Lipa, Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain, Post Malone, Travis Scott and Ozzy Osbourne.