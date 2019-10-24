Selena Gomez’s New Song Is Obviously About Justin Bieber, Not The Weeknd





Only one of Selena Gomez’s ex-boyfriends can inspire this kind of gut-wrenching track. The 27-year-old singer’s relationship with Justin Bieber influenced her new song, “Lose You to Love Me,” and despite speculation, her romance with The Weeknd had nothing to do with it.

“Although the song ‘Lose You to Love Me’ was co-written and a collaboration, Selena was very involved in writing and creating it, and the song is obviously about Justin,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Her fling with The Weeknd did not inspire the song — their relationship was much more short-lived and not deep enough to inspire it.”

A second insider confirms that Bieber, 25, played a part in Gomez’s single, but there is also a larger message at play. “The song was inspired by Selena’s breakup from Justin, but it would be incorrect to say it’s totally about Justin,” the source says. “It’s actually about finally being able to love yourself and moving on from a toxic relationship.”

The Disney Channel alum made headlines on Wednesday, October 23, when she released the new track, which fans immediately assumed was about the “Sorry” crooner. “Set fire to my purpose and I let it burn,” she sang as an apparent reference to Bieber’s 2015 album, Purpose.

Gomez seemed to point to the Grammy winner’s marriage to Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) too. “In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy,” she noted in one lyric.

The Monte Carlo star and Justin began their on-again, off-again relationship in 2011. They ended things for good in March 2018. Us broke the news in June 2018 that the “I Don’t Care” singer and Hailey, 22, were hooking up again after previously dating from 2015 to 2016. The couple tied the knot in September 2018 and held a second wedding ceremony last month.

As for her romance with The Weeknd, Gomez called it quits with the “Can’t Feel My Face” crooner, 29, in October 2017 after 10 months of dating.

Hailey, meanwhile, shared a screenshot of Summer Walker and Jhené Aiko’s song “I’ll Kill You” on her Instagram Story moments after the “Hands to Myself” songstress dropped her new track. The model denied the post was aimed at Gomez. “Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response,’” she commented on Instagram. “This is complete BS.”