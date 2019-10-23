



Fighting back. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) slammed speculation that she posted the song “I’ll Kill You” in response to Selena Gomez’s new single, “Lose You to Love Me.”

“Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response,’” the model, 22, commented on an Instagram post about the rumors on Wednesday, October 23. “This is complete BS.”

Minutes after Gomez, 27, released new music at midnight on Wednesday, Bieber posted a screenshot of Summer Walker and Jhené Aiko’s song “I’ll Kill You” on her Instagram Stories. Some fans insinuated that the post was directed at the former Disney Channel star, whose latest single is rumored to be about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

“Set fire to my purpose and I let it burn,” Gomez sings on the track, seemingly referencing the title of Justin’s 2015 album, Purpose. The lyrics in another verse include, “In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy.”

The on-off couple separated in March 2018, three months before news broke that Justin, 25, and Hailey had rekindled their romance. The Biebers, who previously dated from 2015 to 2016, married at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, and held a second, more traditional ceremony in South Carolina last month.

Months after tying the knot with the Drop the Mic cohost, the “10,000 Hours” crooner shut down speculation that they made things official just to spite Gomez.

“Why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back [at] my ex,” Justin wrote in an Instagram comment in March. “Anyone who believes this is mean spirited or 10 years old or younger because a logical person doesn’t talk or think this way. … I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heels In love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period.”

He added, “This is a reply to all immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages like ‘ he always goes back to Selena’ or ‘Selena is better for him’ YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE AND WHAts good for me!! Hailey is my bride period if you dont like that or support that that means you don’t support me and if you don’t support me your [sic] not a fan nor a good person.”

More recently, a source told Us Weekly that Gomez “knows she’s better off without Justin” in her life. “It’s the healthiest decision for her,” the source said. “She is solely focused on herself and enjoying life to the best of her ability, and getting back to being the Selena that she and all of her close ones knew prior to dating Justin.”