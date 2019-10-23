The heart wants what it wants. Justin Bieber has been wrapped up in drama with Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) for more than a decade — and we’re breaking it all down on Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast.

Justin and Gomez were romantically linked for the first time in 2011 after claiming they were just friends for two years.

“I wouldn’t be with somebody if I wasn’t in love,” the “Baby” singer told New! magazine of Gomez in October 2011. “She makes me laugh and she puts up with my practical jokes. She has really strong family values as well. We were both raised by our moms in single-parent households, and that’s given us a lot of the same family values in life.”

The twosome’s on and off relationship hit a breaking point in 2015. After they split, Justin and Hailey’s friendship turned romantic. The “Sorry” crooner and the model were spotted making out on New Year’s Eve in December 2015. After dating for several months, however, they broke up.

“I know that in the past I’ve hurt people and said things that I didn’t mean to make them happy in the moment. So now I’m just more so looking at the future, making sure I’m not damaging them,” Justin told GQ magazine in March 2016. “What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged. It’s really hard to fix wounds like that. It’s so hard. … I just don’t want to hurt her.”

Justin also referred to his relationship with Gomez as “cordial” during the interview.

“We don’t talk often,” he said. “If she needs something, I’m there for her. If I need something, she’s there for me.”

Justin continued: “I don’t want to put anyone in a position where they feel like I’m only theirs, only to be hurt in the end. Right now in my life, I don’t want to be held down by anything. I already have a lot that I have to commit to. A lot of responsibilities. I don’t want to feel like the girl I love is an added responsibility.”

Over a year later, Justin and Gomez gave their relationship another shot. It wasn’t long before they split again, however, and Justin reconnected with Hailey. Two months after Us Weekly confirmed that the Grammy winner and the “Hands to Myself” songstress broke up in May 2018, Justin proposed to Hailey.

The pair tied the knot in September 2018. A year (and another wedding) later, Gomez seemingly called out her ex for moving on so quickly in a song titled “Lose You to Love Me.”

For more on Justin, Hailey and Gomez, listen to this week’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast on iTunes or Simplecast and keep scrolling for a full timeline: