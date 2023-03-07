He’s her rock. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) has relied on husband Justin Bieber amid apparent tension with Selena Gomez.

“Justin has been an amazing support system for Hailey throughout all this,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He knows how happy Hailey felt after she and Selena made amends and thought they had put this all behind them.”

The Rhode skincare founder, 26, has “been leaning on Justin and knows he has her back no matter what,” the insider adds, noting that their relationship has a sturdy foundation. “Their marriage is stronger than ever, and it’s challenging times like this that only strengthen their bond.”

After seemingly making amends and posing for photos at the Academy Museum Gala in the fall, the Rare Beauty founder, 30, and the model raised eyebrows last month when they appeared to be feuding via social media.

Fans accused Hailey and pal Kylie Jenner of making fun of Gomez’s eyebrows via Instagram. The Kardashians star, 25, denied the rumors via TikTok on February 23. “No shade towards selena ever,” Jenner clarified at the time.

The Only Murders in the Building star acknowledged Jenner and seemed to smooth over any feud rumors. “Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary,” she replied to the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s comment. “I’m a fan of Kylie!”

However, hours later, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer commented on a resurfaced video of Hailey gagging at the mention of Gomez’s BFF Taylor Swift. “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” the “Bad Liar” artist commented. (Swift has long been in a feud with Scooter Braun, Justin’s manager.)

Meanwhile, fans have speculated that the “Peaches” crooner threw subtle shade at Gomez with party favors at his birthday celebration. Justin — who turned 29 on Wednesday, March 1 — handed out silver lighters to partygoers that were engraved with a cryptic quote.

“I’m so thankful that I didn’t end up with what I thought I wanted,” the metal lighters read. Fans immediately began wondering if the etched message was about Gomez, who dated the Canada native on and off from 2011 to early 2018. He married Hailey in September 2018.

The YouTuber blogger attempted to clear the air about the long-rumored tension between her and Gomez during an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in September 2022. Hailey declared that she was never involved with Justin romantically at the same time as the Wizards of Waverly Place alum.

“When him and I ever started, like, hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever — at any point,” she explained. “I’m not interested in doing that and I never was. … I can say — period, point blank — I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones