An unbreakable bond. Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez formed a strong friendship that has lasted more than a decade.

Swift and Gomez originally crossed paths in 2008 on a double date with Joe Jonas and Nick Jones, respectively.

“We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical,” the former Disney Channel star shared during a radio interview in 2017. “It was amazing, because [Taylor] was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked.”

Gomez quipped that her bond with Swift was the “best thing” they got out of their brief relationships with the Jonas Brothers musicians.

Over the years, the pair showed their support for each other in the audience of awards shows and on social media. Following the Pennsylvania native’s 1989 album release, the Only Murders in the Building star took to Instagram to gush about the project.

“From hotel room album listening parties, kitchen dance floor album listening parties to driving on the [porch], windows down album listening parties,” Gomez wrote in 2014. “The best part is we were the only ones there. Each time. So happy, honored and proud to know you and your diaries. @taylorswift #1989 BUY IT!!! now I’ll listen live from drowning in my bed sheets.”

The Rare Beauty founder later made multiple surprise appearances at Swift’s concerts. “I’m grateful for those I surround myself with. And this woman right here happens to be one of my favorites. Love our tradition and I love you,” Gomez captioned a sweet Instagram selfie with her bestie in 2018.

Swift, for her part, gushed over the experience in her own post. “To the person I could call at any time of day, who has been there no matter what… you absolutely KILLED IT tonight and everyone was so excited to see you. I love you, and 60,000 people at the Rose Bowl loved you too,” the “Blank Space” singer captioned an Instagram snap.

The twosome have publicly supported each other through public feuds as well. In February 2023, Gomez raised eyebrows when she defended Swift from resurfaced footage of Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) seemingly dissing the pop star. ​

The Hulu star responded to a TikTok clip of Bieber pretending to gag after Swift was mentioned on Drop the Mic. Gomez replied in the comments section, writing, “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

Shortly after her public response, the beauty mogul — who has had her own issues with Hailey due to their mutual ex, Justin Bieber — announced a break from social media.

“I’m very happy. I’m so blessed. I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn’t be happier,” the “Wolves” singer said in a TikTok Live video at the time. “I’m good. I love who I am, I don’t care. I’m big, I’m not, I don’t care. I love who I am.”

Gomez added: “I’m 30, I’m too old for this. But I love you guys so much, and I will see you guys sooner than later. I’m just gonna take a break from everything.”

Scroll down to relive Gomez and Swift’s sweetest friendship moments: