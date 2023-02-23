Selena Gomez Reacts After Kylie Jenner Denies Mocking Her With Hailey Bieber

Not since Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor has an eyebrow sparked so much drama. Kylie Jenner is speaking out after fans assumed she and Hailey Bieber were throwing shade at Selena Gomez.

After Jenner, 26, posted a snap via Instagram Stories writing, “This was an accident???” over the top of her face, she shared a screenshot of a FaceTime with Bieber, 26, on Tuesday, February 21, zooming in on their eyebrows. The post came shortly after Gomez, 30, noted via TikTok that she “laminated her brows too much.”

While some fans believed that the reality personality and the model were bullying Gomez, Jenner denied that the posts were connected.

“This is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts!” the Kardashians star commented. “U guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.”

The Only Murders in the Building star squashed the idea that there was beef too. “Agreed @kyliejenner it’s all unnecessary,” she wrote. “I’m a fan of Kylie!”

Coincidentally, the social media speculation comes as fans are tracking Gomez and Jenner’s Instagram follower counts as the two women go back and forth as the most followed female on the platform. While the pair have had a friendship in the past, attending Coachella together in 2014, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO and sister Kendall Jenner are much closer to Bieber — with whom the Disney alum has had a colorful past.

The former Lip Sync Battle host married Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber in September 2018, getting engaged shortly after his on-again, off-again relationship with the “Rare” songstress ended for good. Gomez addressed the end of her lengthy romance with Justin, 28, in her 2019 hit “Lose You to Love Me.”

@devotedly.yours Replying to @happy_mama3 Selena Gomez is a such a kind soul and I love that she will never get involved in the petty drama 👑 #kyliejenner #haileybieber ♬ original sound – Nuha

“I feel haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of, but then I just moved past it. And I wasn’t afraid anymore,” she explained of the track in her My Mind & Me documentary last year.

Hailey, meanwhile, spoke about the situation for the first time on “Call Her Daddy” in September 2022.

“It’s hard for me to talk about this because I don’t want to talk on either one of their behalf because it was their relationship. I honestly respect that very deeply, but I just know what was going on when we got back together. And I know what had to happen for that to come back together in a healthy way, and I think it was the most healthy, mature decision that he could have made and I respect that,” Hailey said, denying that there was overlap between the romances. “As a woman, I would never want to get into a relationship with someone and be engaged to them and be getting married to them and think in the back of my mind, ‘I wonder if that was really closed for you.’ I know for a fact that the reason we were able to get back together was because it was very much completely closed.”

She also revealed that she’s spoken to Gomez in recent years.

“That’s why I’m like, it’s all respect, it’s all love,” she continued. “That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect then that’s fine. … Which had brought me a lot of peace and I’m like, ‘We know what happened it is what it is.’ You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative.”

The twosome were subsequently photographed together at an Oscars museum gala in October 2022, but that hasn’t stopped some social media users from trying to connect Hailey’s posts to Gomez. Earlier this month, Hailey made a video with Kendall and Justine Skye lip-synching to an audio trend that said, “And I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right.”

While Hailey deleted the video and later said “it’s not directed at anyone,” one creator didn’t buy it. “Isn’t Hailey the one that, like, begged Selena to tell off her fans for bullying her?” the user asked, calling Hailey a “bitch.”

Gomez reacted, writing, “It’s OK! I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x.”